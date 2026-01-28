HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Loyal dog stays by owner's body for four days in Himachal snowstorm

Loyal dog stays by owner's body for four days in Himachal snowstorm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2026 17:07 IST

A pet dog was found guarding the body of its owner amid a snowstorm and biting cold in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The loyal pitbull after its rescue by the SDRF. Photograph: Screen grab/SDRF/ANI/X

As per the officials, two teenagers, identified as Viksit Rana (19), a resident of the Gharer village in Chamba, and Piyush Kumar (14) from the Malkota village, had gone for trekking in the area on January 23. Viksit, an avid vlogger, also took his dog named Sheru, a Pitbull, with him. They went uphill to shoot videos and went missing.

Rescue teams, including special mountaineering teams and the district police, along with locals initiated a search operation. The rescuers also sought assistance of the Army, following which Army helicopters and drones were used to track down the missing teenagers in dense forests and inaccessible areas.

The bodies were finally spotted by the rescue teams amid snow after three days of operation. As soon as they approached the bodies, they found the dog sitting beside Viksit's body, leaving them in awe.

Piyush's body was also found later by the rescuers.

The bodies, along with the dog, were then airlifted from the spot and were handed over to their families.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
