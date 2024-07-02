Lord Vishnu, Goddess Laxmi Stranded In Brahmaputra

The Brahmaputra is flowing over its danger marks in different part of Assam due to incessant rainfall across the state.

IMAGE: An idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi at the Chakreshwar temple is seen submerged in the flooded Brahmaputra river in Guwahati on Monday, July 1, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover over the sky as the water level of the Brahmaputra rises in Guwahati on Monday.

IMAGE: Villagers with their cattle travel in a boat through a flooded area in Morigaon on Monday.

IMAGE: Villagers shift their belongings onto a boat as they move to a safer location in flood affected Mayong village in Morigaon on Monday.

IMAGE: In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles personnel rescue stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood devastated villages of Namsai and Changlang as part of 'Operation Saviour', on Monday, here and below.

