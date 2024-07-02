News
Lord Vishnu, Goddess Laxmi Stranded In Brahmaputra

Lord Vishnu, Goddess Laxmi Stranded In Brahmaputra

By REDIFF NEWS
July 02, 2024 10:56 IST
The Brahmaputra is flowing over its danger marks in different part of Assam due to incessant rainfall across the state.

 

IMAGE: An idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi at the Chakreshwar temple is seen submerged in the flooded Brahmaputra river in Guwahati on Monday, July 1, 2024.All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover over the sky as the water level of the Brahmaputra rises in Guwahati on Monday.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Villagers with their cattle travel in a boat through a flooded area in Morigaon on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Villagers shift their belongings onto a boat as they move to a safer location in flood affected Mayong village in Morigaon on Monday.

 

IMAGE: In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles personnel rescue stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood devastated villages of Namsai and Changlang as part of 'Operation Saviour', on Monday, here and below.

 

River Brahmaputra

 

 

 Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Assam flood: Over 2.5 lakh affected; two more dead
Picnic turns tragic, 3 of family drown in Pune waterfall
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg
Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon
BJP ally Naidu seeks meet with Cong's Revanth Reddy
PIX: Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!
