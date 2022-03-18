News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lone woman among 10 ministers to be inducted in Punjab cabinet on Saturday

Lone woman among 10 ministers to be inducted in Punjab cabinet on Saturday

Source: PTI
March 18, 2022 21:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten ministers, including a woman, will be inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday.

IMAGE: Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann being presented with a bouquet by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on his visit to Haryana Raj Bhavan to celebrate Holi Milan Samaroh, in Chandigarh, March 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said.

 

In a tweet on Friday evening, Bhagwant Mann put out a picture giving names of the 10 party MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers and congratulated them.

They include Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs to be inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti,

Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will be held in the afternoon, sources said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in a ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar
Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar
Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form govt in Punjab
Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form govt in Punjab
AAP storms to power in Punjab with 2/3rd majority
AAP storms to power in Punjab with 2/3rd majority
CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams
CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams
Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after 2 yrs
Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after 2 yrs
Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Azad meets Sonia, no question over leadership
Azad meets Sonia, no question over leadership
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister

Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann

Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances