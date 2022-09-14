News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » London pulls out all stops for Queen's lying-in-state

London pulls out all stops for Queen's lying-in-state

By Aditi Khanna
September 14, 2022 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The UK capital on Wednesday unleashed a major operation to manage the several thousands of people expected to queue over the next few days to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward march during the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying-in-state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Lying-in-state refers to the formal occasion in which a coffin is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respects to the deceased before the funeral ceremony.

 

A massive clean-up operation is in place, with Westminster City Council's "Clean Streets" team jet-washing graffiti and dirt from statues, and removing stickers from lampposts in preparation for the Queen's final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The last time Westminster Hall organised the ceremony was in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who lay in state for three days and an estimated 200,000 people queued to pay their respects to the Queen Mother.

Some estimates are that the number would be around double for the late monarch, who will be lying-in-state until her funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey nearby on Monday morning.

Once inside the Palace of Westminster, people will be able to walk past the coffin at Westminster Hall, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top. It will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Mourners from across the UK and around the world have already begun joining the queue, which begins at the Albert Embankment, to run along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and head onto the South Bank where it will follow the River Thames past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast through to Southwark Park.

Once people have passed through Albert Embankment they will be directed across Lambeth Bridge, into Victoria Tower Gardens and through airport-style security. There is also an alternative ”accessible route” with timed entry slots for those less able to stand for hours.

There are strict restrictions in place on what kind and size of bags and items can be carried to the queue, with wristbands distributed to those requiring comfort breaks.

More than 1,000 volunteers, stewards, multi-faith representatives and Metropolitan Police officers will be on call around the clock during the next few days until the funeral. More than 100 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK will join volunteers from Samaritans and British Red Cross, with first aid assistance at hand from the St John Ambulance and other charities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Thousands queue up to pay their respects to Queen
Thousands queue up to pay their respects to Queen
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
When Queen Elizabeth Visited NDA
When Queen Elizabeth Visited NDA
Concerned over Pak F-16 package, Rajnath tells Austin
Concerned over Pak F-16 package, Rajnath tells Austin
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
T20 Rankings: Kohli rises to 15th; Suryakumar 4th
T20 Rankings: Kohli rises to 15th; Suryakumar 4th
Stand Out Moments From Asia Cup 2022
Stand Out Moments From Asia Cup 2022
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

President Murmu to attend Queen's funeral in London

President Murmu to attend Queen's funeral in London

Queen At Buckingham Palace One Last Time

Queen At Buckingham Palace One Last Time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances