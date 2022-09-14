News
President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2022 15:16 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: A bearer party from the Queen's Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force carries Queen Elizabeth's coffin at RAF Northolt, to be taken to Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British high commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences.

India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
