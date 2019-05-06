'Modi-Shah big danger for country'

May 06, 2019 10:48 IST

'This is the first time in the world that the prime minister of a country is openly talking of buying MLAs'

After months of speculation regarding an alliance, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have gone their separate ways to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview with senior journalist Sheela Bhatt of NewsX, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks about the failed alliance deal, how AAP plans to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, and other issues.

"AAP was formed to expose the Congress’s scam. We could never think of an alliance with the Congress, but to fight the BJP we have to think of something like that. This time the pair of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and (BJP president) Amit Shahji are a big danger for the country," he says.

Referring to Modi's statement that more than 40 Trinamool legislators in West Bengal are in touch with him, Kejriwal, left, says, "This is the first time in the world that the prime minister of a country is openly talking of buying MLAs. The state government has been elected and they are talking about bringing it down. What kind of a prime minister is this? After listening to him how can any sensible man vote for his party!"

About the breakdown in talks with the Congress, Kejriwal says, "No alliance can be formed on Twitter... By not joining hands with AAP the Congress has lost a golden opportunity."

You can see the full video of Arvind Kejriwal's interview to Sheela Bhatt below.

Video Courtesy: NewsX and iTV Network.