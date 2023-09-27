News
Rediff.com  » News » Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border

Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: September 27, 2023 11:11 IST
A fresh clash occurred at a disputed village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at a village on Assam-Meghalaya border. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Lapangap village along the boundary between Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

The situation was brought under control after police teams from both states visited the spot and placated the locals.

 

The situation remained calm but tense on Wednesday morning as police forces from both states prevented villagers from congregating at the spot where the clash occurred.

"We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district to keep the situation under control," a senior official of the West Jaintia Hills district told PTI.

Lapangap village elder (Waheh Shnong) Deimonmi Lyngdoh claimed that farmers from the village tending to their paddy fields were attacked with catapults, bows and arrows by people from Assam who were hiding near the fields.

"Learning about the attack, around 250-300 people from our village went to the spot and retaliated with bows and arrows and catapults, with the tension lasting the entire day yesterday," he said.

He urged the district administration to provide protection to them.

At least six people, including five Meghalaya residents and a forest guard from Assam, were killed in a firing incident in Mukroh along a disputed section of the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary on November 22.

Official talks to reorganise the interstate border between the two neighbouring states are at an advanced stage, with the chief ministers of the two states set to hold a meeting early next month for another round of talks.

Last year, Assam and Meghalaya signed a border pact to resolve the dispute in six areas of difference.

The talks for the remaining six areas of difference are at an advanced stage, sources said.

