Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected,” she said speaking outside Downing Street.

Truss said she has told King Charles she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

She has been in office for just 45 days - the shortest tenure of any British prime minister.