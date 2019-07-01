Watch Live! All the action in Parliament

July 01, 2019 10:58 IST

Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus of attention in both Houses with bills affecting the future of the state being discussed in Parliament on Monday.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, will be moving the resolution to extend President's rule in the state.

The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha.

