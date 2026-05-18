Meghalaya Government To Examine Limestone Mining Objections

The Meghalaya government is set to review objections to a proposed limestone mining project in Jaintia Hills following protests over environmental concerns and alleged irregularities.

Key Points Meghalaya government to review objections to the proposed limestone mining project in Jaintia Hills.

Concerns raised by pressure groups and villagers include irregularities in the public hearing and environmental clearance process.

Protests were held against the limestone mining project due to fears of ecological damage and loss of livelihood.

The Forest department, headed by the Chief Minister, is responsible for environmental clearance issues related to the mining project.

The government will examine whether due process was followed in the environmental clearance for the limestone mining project.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Monday said the state government would examine objections raised by pressure groups and villagers over the proposed limestone mining project at a remote village in Jaintia Hills district before taking any decision on the matter.

Concerns Over Environmental Clearance

Dhar's remarks came after a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Jaintia National Council (JNC), Jaintia Students' Union (JSU) and villagers, who submitted a petition alleging irregularities in the public hearing and environmental clearance process linked to the proposed mining activities at remote Daistong village.

The meeting followed a protest rally taken out earlier in the day by the youth organisations from Jaintia Hills districts in the state capital against the proposed project, during which demonstrators were stopped by police while marching towards the secretariat amid heavy security deployment.

Government's Response to Objections

"Since the petition is received by me, I will examine the matter accordingly. I cannot say whether we will stop or continue. We have to examine the matter first. The chief minister is not in the station, and when he comes back, I will coordinate with him," Dhar told reporters.

He said the concerns raised by the organisations were related to environmental clearance issues, which fall under the Forest department headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Forest Department's Role

"They object to the environmental clearance, so it falls under the forest department. I have to share it with the CM since he is in charge of the forest department," Dhar said.

"They explained the matter to me. We are yet to find out whether the process was followed accordingly or not. Once the CM returns, I will discuss it with him accordingly," he added.

Protest Against Public Hearing

The protest was triggered by a proposed public hearing scheduled for May 22 in connection with the limestone mining project, which has drawn opposition from villagers and pressure groups over alleged violations of environmental and land laws, besides fears of ecological damage and loss of livelihood.