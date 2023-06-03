News
Rediff.com  » News » Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Odisha train crash survivor

Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Odisha train crash survivor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 03, 2023 11:39 IST
Anubhav Das, a passenger on the Coromandel Express that was involved in a horrific triple train crash on Friday, has posted an eyewitness account of the tragedy on Twitter.

IMAGE: Rescue operation being conducted after Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a series of tweets, Das has described how the accident unfolded.

"As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident.

"Three trains were involved in the accident -- Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur-Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side)," he said.

 

Das said subsequently, the derailed coaches were hit by the oncoming Yesvantpur express on a nearby track.

In one of the tweets, he said: "3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged.

"Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences."

At least 238 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash, according to officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
