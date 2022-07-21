News
Rediff.com  » News » LG rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal

LG rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 21, 2022 17:16 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Courtesy @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter

The LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apart from the Delhi government.

 

The LG said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it.

The LG has also noted that a chief minister attending such a conference will set a bad precedent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government will now directly approach the Ministry of External Affairs to seek political clearance for Kejriwal's Singapore visit.

"The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the prime minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request," Sisodia said during a briefing.

Sisodia also congratulated Droupadi Murmu, who is all set to become the President of the country, after having a considerable lead over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

The AAP was supporting Sinha's candidature.

"I congratulate Murmu ji. Her journey has been inspiring. I hope she will rise above BJP's tactics and work for the interest of the nation," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
