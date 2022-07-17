News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal says Centre 'denied' him nod to visit Singapore

Kejriwal says Centre 'denied' him nod to visit Singapore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2022 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is wrong to 'deny' permission to him to visit Singapore to represent India at the World Cities Summit.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: PTI Photo

The summit is scheduled for next month.

'It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event. It is an opportunity to present the Delhi Model of governance at the World stage.

 

'It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage,' read the letter to Modi.

He urged the PM to give permission so that he can represent the country.

Sources have claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not approved the file of Kejriwal's visit to Singapore.

Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the high commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.

The chief minister had said he looked forward to attending the event and would send a formal acceptance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman
Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
IndiGo flight lands in Karachi as engine hits snag
IndiGo flight lands in Karachi as engine hits snag
Haven't received T S Singh Deo's resignation: Baghel
Haven't received T S Singh Deo's resignation: Baghel
Will Asia Cup be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE?
Will Asia Cup be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE?
100 days of uprising: Lanka protesters won't stop yet
100 days of uprising: Lanka protesters won't stop yet
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'

'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances