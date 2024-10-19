News
LG clears Omar cabinet's resolution seeking to restore J-K statehood

LG clears Omar cabinet's resolution seeking to restore J-K statehood

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 19, 2024 15:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: J-K CM Omar Abdullah greets LG Manoj Sinha. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

"The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form," an official spokesperson said.

Without giving any further details, the officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet.

 

The spokesperson said the restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood, he said.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government's policy, the spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The cabinet has also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and advised the LG to summon and address the assembly, the spokesperson added.

The draft address of the LG to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed, he said.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution only on statehood and not on Article 370 as an "utter surrender" and a departure from the stand of the ruling National Conference.

Various political parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to 'strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019', and saying it was a departure from the pre-election stand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
