News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter

Let's resist forces of division, hatred: Mahatma's granddaughter

By Fakir Hassen
April 08, 2024 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hatred, animosity and violence are not part of any religious teachings and those who promote them in the name of religion are misinterpreting their faiths for mischievous reasons and should be shunned, Ela Gandhi, South African peace activist and Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter, has said.

IMAGE: Ela Gandhi, South African peace activist and Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter. Photograph: @ambtstirumurti/X

Her remarks came as she responded to social media posts which claimed that the Gandhi Development and Phoenix Settlement Trust deliberately left out Hindu prayers at an interfaith meeting hosted at the Phoenix Settlement, which her grandfather started during his tenure in Durban.

“All our faiths and our scriptures are there to guide us to be good, compassionate and loving people. Hatred, animosity and violence are not part of our essential religious teachings. Those who promote the acts in the name of religion are misinterpreting their faiths for mischievous reasons and should be shunned,” Ela said.

 

Ela, who is the chairperson of the Gandhi Development and Phoenix Settlement Trust, said such moves were “an attempt to create division between the Hindu and Muslim communities and alienate Gandhiji and me from the Hindu community”.

It is important to state the facts publicly so that the mischief that is being attempted can be stemmed right now, Ela said in an open letter in the weekly Post.

“To clarify, I personally invited many Hindus individually and a number of Hindu faith leaders collectively, to recite a Hindu prayer at this function,” said Ela, citing invitations to four Hindu organisations which she said could not attend because of other commitments.

“The absence of some or other faith has happened at our interfaith prayer services in the past, never deliberately, but because of circumstances that have prevented a particular faith community from attending the particular function.

“Importantly, to this day, in the 120 years of the existence of Phoenix Settlement, no one has ever accused us of deliberately leaving out a sect or engaging in “mass indoctrination”, as is alleged by the posting, she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Fakir Hassen
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?'
'If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?'
8 lessons young Indians can learn from the Mahatma
8 lessons young Indians can learn from the Mahatma
Why Modi has to live with the dark and manipulative side of his leadership
Why Modi has to live with the dark and manipulative side of his leadership
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
Low Demand For Parties Merchandise
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'
Want To Gift Investment?
Want To Gift Investment?
Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!
Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'For 70 years, these people have criticised Bapu'

'For 70 years, these people have criticised Bapu'

BJP glorifies Godse but...: Sena on BoJo Sabarmati tour

BJP glorifies Godse but...: Sena on BoJo Sabarmati tour

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances