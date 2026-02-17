HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lemon fetches Rs 13,000 at TN temple's Maha Shivratri auction

Lemon fetches Rs 13,000 at TN temple's Maha Shivratri auction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 17, 2026 17:09 IST

During Maha Shivratri celebrations, a silver ring, a silver coin and a lemon that had adorned the presiding deity were put up for an auction after the temple rituals

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Special pujas were conducted at the temple, attracting thousands of devotees before the auction.
  • A silver ring was purchased for Rs 33,000, and a silver coin was auctioned for Rs 43,000.
  • The proceeds from the temple auction will be used for the temple's development and special pujas.

A lemon fetched Rs 13,000 at an auction held as part of the Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple in this district, authorities said.

The temple, located at Pudu Annamalai Palayam near Vilakkethi village, conducted special pujas between 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday, drawing thousands of devotees.

 

Following the rituals, a silver ring, a silver coin and a lemon that had adorned the presiding deity were put up for an auction.

Viswanathan of Vadugapatti village secured the lemon with a bid of Rs 13,000.

A resident, Paramasivam, purchased the silver ring for Rs 33,000, while the silver coin was auctioned to Durai of Athappampalayam village for Rs 43,000.

Temple organisers said the proceeds from the auction would be utilised for the temple's development and for conducting special pujas.

They added that the annual auction consistently attracts enthusiastic participation from devotees.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
