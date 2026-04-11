K V Thomas Predicts LDF Victory, Cites Congress Infighting

K V Thomas forecasts a third term for Kerala's LDF government, highlighting Congress infighting and accusing the BJP of injecting 'consumerism' into the state's political arena.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points K V Thomas predicts the LDF will secure a third consecutive term in Kerala, citing a lack of anti-incumbency.

Thomas attributes the potential failure of the UDF to internal infighting and a lack of clear leadership.

He accuses the BJP of introducing 'consumerism' into Kerala politics, referencing allegations of cash for votes.

Thomas criticises BJP leaders' remarks regarding churches, viewing them as attempts to intimidate the religious community.

K V Thomas, the Special Representative of Kerala government in New Delhi, on Saturday said that the CPI(M)-led LDF will return to power for a third time and the Congress-led UDF will not form government due to the alleged "infighting" within it.

Thomas, a former Congress leader and union minister, also accused the BJP of bringing "consumerism" into politics, saying it was evident from what happened in Palakkad.

He was referring to the allegation against BJP leader Sobha Surendran of offering cash for votes.

Thomas, while speaking to a TV channel here, further said that consumerism can also be seen in BJP leader Shone George's remark that if churches do not help the saffron party, it might not help them.

"This is what RSS and BJP have been saying in Delhi for years," he claimed.

He said that statements by Shone and his father P C George, show their true nature.

"They are coming as wolves with masks. They are trying to scare the church by their statements. But, it will not be successful in Kerala," Thomas said.

LDF's Strengths and UDF's Weaknesses

Regarding the Assembly poll outcome, he was confident that the LDF would get a third term as there is no anti-incumbency feeling in the state.

Praising the LDF, he said that as the current government goes out, there is Rs 4,000 crore in the treasury and claimed that this has never happened in the past.

He said that the UDF will not come to power as they have no leaders or leadership as there will be "infighting" on a daily basis.

Thomas said that already there is a fight within the Congress over who would be the chief minister.