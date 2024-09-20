Lay down arms or else...: Amit Shah warns Naxals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender, saying an all-out operation will otherwise be carried out against them.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected people from Chhattisgarh, at his residence in New Delhi, September 20, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Addressing 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence here, Shah also asserted that Maoists will take their last breath by March 31, 2026, and will be eliminated by then.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that Naxal violence and ideology will be wiped out from the country.

"I appeal to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender as the militants in the northeast have done. If you do not listen, then an all-out operation will be carried out soon to end the menace," Shah said.

He said Naxalism is a threat to both humanity and the internal security of the country.

The home minister said security forces have achieved significant success in their operations against Maoists as the problem is now confined to just a few districts of Chhattisgarh.

"The central government is committed to completely eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. Due to the policies of the Modi government, Left Wing Extremism has now been restricted to a few districts in Chhattisgarh," he said.

The Union minister said Maoists once had planned to establish a corridor from Pashupatinath (Nepal) to Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) but that was destroyed by the Modi government.

Shah said those advocating the human rights of Naxalites should also consider the human rights of those who suffer because of Naxalism.

He said the ministry of home affairs will chalk out a comprehensive welfare scheme in the next three months for Naxal violence-affected people of Chhattisgarh, in close coordination with the state government.

"We will help you in whatever way we can through our welfare measures in jobs, healthcare and other areas," he said.

The home minister said that through developmental schemes in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, the Modi government has given a message to the Maoists that one who saves human lives is greater than the one who kills.

Shah also interacted with the 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh. They came under the aegis of the Bastar Peace Committee.

The Bastar Peace Committee also screened a documentary, highlighting the plight of the people affected by Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Some of the victims shared their stories with the home minister.

"With the complete elimination of Left Wing Extremism, Bastar will once again become beautiful, peaceful and developed," Shah said.