News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lawyer representing masjid committee in Gyanvapi case dies

Lawyer representing masjid committee in Gyanvapi case dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2022 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said in Varanasi.

 

He was 62.

Abhay Nath Yadav died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.

 

Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking right to worship by Hindu petitioners.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Hindu devotees cite British stand in Gyanvapi dispute
Hindu devotees cite British stand in Gyanvapi dispute
Deceased Kerala man was monkeypox positive
Deceased Kerala man was monkeypox positive
India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death
India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death
India's Covid tally at 4.40cr with 16,464 new cases
India's Covid tally at 4.40cr with 16,464 new cases
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gyanvapi to be decided by courts, Constitution: Nadda

Gyanvapi to be decided by courts, Constitution: Nadda

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances