Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead

Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Movement of pilgrims on the Himkoti track was halted following the landslide but the pilgrimage to the shrine atop Trikuta hills continued through the traditional Sanjhichatt route, they said.

Officials said the landslide hit the route near Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan, around 2.15 pm. A portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged, they said.

The pilgrims were heading for the shrine when they got trapped under the iron structure following the landslide, officials said.

According to them, the landslide was caused by shooting stones in the wake of rainfall over the past few days.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan confirmed the deaths and the injury to the girl and said senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot.

Mahajan too left for Katra -- the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrims -- to take stock of the situation and personally know the condition of the injured girl.

Officials said disaster management teams of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) immediately reached the spot of the incident and launched a rescue operation.

The deceased have been identified as Sapna (27) of Dhianpur village in Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Neha (23) of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

The injured girl -- Sanvi a resident of Kanpur -- was admitted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital for treatment.

Her grandfather L Prasad said they were taking a break from trekking to the shrine when police started clearing the track due to a monkey scare.

"Suddenly, there was a landslide and the debris fell on the tin shed which collapsed," he said.

On New Year's Day in 2022, a stampede at the shrine left 12 pilgrims dead and 16 injured.