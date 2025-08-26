HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 5 killed, many injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

5 killed, many injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route

Last updated on: August 26, 2025 17:45 IST

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said. 

IMAGE: A view of the Ma Vaishno Devi temple during the day. Photograph: Payal Mohanka

The pilgrimage to the famed shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was suspended when the landslide happened, officials said.

Rescue operations are underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari where the landslide hit around 3 pm, they said. The disaster struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek to the hilltop shrine.  

 

The yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning but had been going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain. 

Three days of continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
