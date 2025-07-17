Landslide Halts Bengaluru-Mangaluru Traffic on NH-75

Continuous rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district has triggered a landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba taluk, bringing vehicular movement between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to a standstill.

IMAGE: A landslide clearing the landslide, July 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI/x

The landslide occurred near the Dharmasthala cross stretch of NH-75 following days of persistent rainfall in the region. As a result, movement of all heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, and buses between the two cities has been completely halted.

However, cars and two-wheelers are advised to take alternative routes.

The district police has requested motorists to cooperate and follow diversions until debris is cleared.

Efforts to clear the mud and restore traffic flow are underway, said Superintendent of Police Arun.

While access from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya remains unaffected, vehicles proceeding from Mangaluru towards Bengaluru are being diverted due to the obstruction caused by the hillside collapse.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel along this corridor and to stay updated on weather and traffic advisories.

The public works department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have deployed teams and machinery to expedite restoration efforts.

Officials have also warned that further landslides are possible if rain persists. Travellers are asked to exercise caution while navigating hilly terrain in the Western Ghats.

The NH-75 is a critical arterial route connecting coastal Karnataka to the hinterland, and the disruption is likely to impact both passenger travel and freight movement over the next few days, they said.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rainfall across several parts of Dakshina Kannada district, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres in multiple taluks on Thursday.

According to an official announcement, government, aided, and private educational institutions -- including primary and high schools -- in Mangaluru, Ullal, Mulki, Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia, and Moodbidri taluks will remain closed on July 17. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The India meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in the coastal and ghat regions over the next 48 hours. District authorities are monitoring the situation closely.