HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak Hindus allege 100-yr-old temple land illegally occupied

Pak Hindus allege 100-yr-old temple land illegally occupied

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 13:26 IST

x

The land on which a 100-year-old Shiv temple stands near Tando Jam town of Pakistan's Sindh province has illegally been occupied by grabbers who have begun construction around it, a Hindu community representative said on Thursday, appealing to the government to stop the illegal establishment.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

"The temple is more than a century old, but these land grabbers have occupied and started illegal construction on the land surrounding the temple and obstructed the roads/entrances which lead to the Shiv Mandir," Shiva Kachhi, who heads the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, said in a video released on social media.

The organisation represents the Hindu community in Pakistan.

 

Kachhi said a committee managed the Shiv Mandir and about four acres of land around the temple in the Musa Khatian village near Tando Jam, a town about 185 kilometres from Karachi, before land grabbers illegally occupied it.

The temple was last year renovated by a team of the Sindh Heritage Department owing to its historical significance, Kachhi said.

A cremation site for Hindus is also close to the temple where an annual religious ceremony is held, he said.

He said that Hindu community members in the area recite Bhajans at the temple every Monday.

"The powerful land mafia has occupied many swathes of land surrounding the temple and has already started construction around it."

Kachhi, who carries out welfare and legal aid work for the minority Hindu community in Sindh, appealed to the Pakistani government to stop the illegal construction around the temple.

He said there were many historical Hindu temples in Sindh, and it was the duty of the government to ensure their protection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi fear deportation
Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi fear deportation
Pak Army stands by Hindus: Karachi Hanuman temple priest
Pak Army stands by Hindus: Karachi Hanuman temple priest
Why did 70 Indian Hindus go to Pakistan
Why did 70 Indian Hindus go to Pakistan
Why The ISI Targeted Hindus In Pahalgam
Why The ISI Targeted Hindus In Pahalgam
The Hindus of Pakistan: Nobody's children
The Hindus of Pakistan: Nobody's children

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

VIDEOS

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor, crush enemy at samba border10:08

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor,...

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming credit for Indo-Pak truce0:55

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming...

Anil Kapoor was seen in a formal look at the airport1:00

Anil Kapoor was seen in a formal look at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD