Lalu's son floats new political outfit ahead of Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for 'a long battle' in Bihar.

IMAGE: Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap being garlanded by supporters during the Constitutional Rights Conference of Backward Classes and Dalits at Rabindra Bhawan, in Patna on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former state minister shared on X a poster of the 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal', with himself as the 'national president' and a 'blackboard' as its poll symbol.

Sources in the Election Commission here, however, said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol.

In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year.