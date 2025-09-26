HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lalu's son floats new political outfit ahead of Bihar polls

September 26, 2025 15:49 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for 'a long battle' in Bihar.

IMAGE: Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap being garlanded by supporters during the Constitutional Rights Conference of Backward Classes and Dalits at Rabindra Bhawan, in Patna on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former state minister shared on X a poster of the 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal', with himself as the 'national president' and a 'blackboard' as its poll symbol.

 

Sources in the Election Commission here, however, said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol.

In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year.

