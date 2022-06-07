News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lalu Yadav has a close shave as fan in room catches fire

Lalu Yadav has a close shave as fan in room catches fire

Source: PTI
June 07, 2022 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning after a fire that broke out in a room of the circuit house in Jharkhand's Palamu district where he was staying was doused in time, officials said.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives in Palamu district in Jharkhand on the eve of hearing of a case of violation of the model code of conduct, June 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prasad, 73, was having breakfast in his room around 8 am when the wall-mounted fan caught fire, they said.

 

fire was immediately doused by his aides, they added.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit and electricity supply to the premises was snapped after the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Palamu Shashiranjan told PTI.

No one suffered any injury due to the incident and no significant damage has been reported, he said.

The short circuit has been rectified and the fan that caught fire was removed, he added.

Prasad arrived in Medininagar, the district headquarters of Palamu, on Monday to appear before a special court on Wednesday in connection with a 13-year-old case pertaining to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during elections.

He is slated to appear in the court of special judge Satish Kumar Munda.

A case under IPC sections 188, 279, 290, 291 and 34, and section 127 of the Representation of People's Act was registered against the RJD chief in Garhwa district after his chopper had diverted and landed in a paddy field allegedly owing to the mistake of the pilot instead of the scheduled helipad in Medininagar during the 2009 assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar said the case was later transferred to Ranchi and then to Medininagar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lalu returns to Patna as Bihar politics heats up
Lalu returns to Patna as Bihar politics heats up
CBI raids Lalu, files fresh case, names Rabri, kin
CBI raids Lalu, files fresh case, names Rabri, kin
RJD feud deepens as Tej Pratap shifts to Rabri home
RJD feud deepens as Tej Pratap shifts to Rabri home
I-T portal hit by new glitch; Infy told to fix issue
I-T portal hit by new glitch; Infy told to fix issue
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Is Lalu In The Bihar Assembly?

Why Is Lalu In The Bihar Assembly?

RJD to contest 3 of 7 Bihar council seats

RJD to contest 3 of 7 Bihar council seats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances