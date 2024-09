Lal Kishenchand Advani, who revived the Bharatiya Janata Party after its 1984 drubbing (when it won only 2 Lok Sabha seats), received a renewed BJP membership certificate from BJP national President J P Nadda during the party's membership drive in New Delhi on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Mr Advani, who turns 97 on November 8, has been unwell of late and has had two recent stints in hospital.

IMAGE: Mr Advani with the membership certificate.

