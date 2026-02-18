HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kuno welcomes 3 new cubs, Indian cheetah count rises to 38

Kuno welcomes 3 new cubs, Indian cheetah count rises to 38

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 18, 2026 09:47 IST

cheetah Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

IMAGE: Cheetah 'Gamini' with her newborn cubs. Photograph: @byadavbjp/X

Key Points

  • Gamini was translocated from South Africa as part of India's cheetah reintroduction project.
  • This is the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil, bringing the total of Indian-born cubs to 27.
  • India's total cheetah population now stands at 38, marking a significant conservation achievement.

Cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of these big cats in India to 38, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

Yadav, in a post on X, said that in a roaring success to the Cheetah re-introduction programme, Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought three new cubs into the world at Kuno National Park in MP's Sheopur district.

This joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and takes the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27, he said.

With these newest additions, India's total cheetah population has now reached 38 -- a powerful symbol of the country's determined and historic conservation effort, Yadav added.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
