Kuno cheetah died from traumatic shock post-fight with female feline: Autopsy

Kuno cheetah died from traumatic shock post-fight with female feline: Autopsy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 13, 2023 00:08 IST
A day after male cheetah Tejas died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, the post-mortem report revealed that the feline was "internally weak" and was unable to recover from a "traumatic shock" after a violent fight with a female cheetah, a forest official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE:An African cheetah that was released at Kuno National Park. Photograph: Courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

Tejas, who was the seventh cheetah to die in four months at the KNP, was brought from South Africa in February this year and was about five-and-a-half years old.

The cheetah died in the park on Tuesday, the official said.

 

The cheetah weighed around 43 kilograms, which is less than the weight of normal male cheetahs and his internal body parts were not functioning properly.

The chances of his turning healthy in such a situation were quite less, the report said.

Possibly because of being internally weak, Tejas was unable to recover from the trauma after the violent clash with a female cheetah, it said.

"Prima facie, the cause of the death is traumatic shock," the report said, adding the samples of Tejas's internal body parts were sent to the Jabalpur-based School of Wildlife Forensic and Health for further examination.

The death of Tejas is yet another blow to the central government's cheetah reintroduction programme launched with much fanfare in September last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
2 more cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park
Why did 3 cheetah cubs die at Kuno? Officials explain
'Risky operation': South Africa on death of 2 cheetahs
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev in semis
Duleep Trophy: Bowlers put West in control on Day 1
Which position is Gill determined to consolidate?
Yamuna at all-time high, Kejriwal sends SOS to Centre
