Kumbh stampede: 3-member judicial panel to finish probe in a month

The three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to find the reasons behind the Maha Kumbh stampede has a month to wrap up its probe but will try to expedite it, panel head Harsh Kumar said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A devotee breaks down following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on January 30, 2025. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Kumar, a retired judge, also said that the commission members would soon visit Prayagraj.

Kumar and panel members ex-Director General of Police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh reached the office assigned to them here and began their work on Thursday, an official statement said.

"We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority," Kumar told PTI.

Asked about the timeline for the probe, he said, "We have a one-month timeline but all the same, we will try to expedite it."

He said the commission members will soon visit Prayagraj. However, he did not say when they would visit.

Asked if the three members will be probing separate aspects, Kumar said, "We will discuss this amongst ourselves. Can't go into detail right now."

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

According to police, the incident took place as the crowd jumped barricades, crushing those waiting on the other side.