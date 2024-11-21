News
Home  » News » K'taka student faces action for saying minister 'doesn't know Kannada'

K'taka student faces action for saying minister 'doesn't know Kannada'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2024 11:58 IST
A boy's alleged remark that the Education Minister 'doesn't know Kannada', irked Madhu Bangarappa, who holds the portfolio, as he directed officials to take action against the student.

IMAGE: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place during the launch of a programme to provide free online coaching to 25,000 students from Karnataka taking CET, JEE, and NEET exams.

During the virtual interaction on Wednesday, the student reportedly said that 'the education minister doesn't know Kannada'.

 

The School Education and Literacy Minister initially appeared cool on hearing the boy's remark, but later made no secret of his annoyance.

He said: "Who is that? Am I speaking in Urdu? TV people will keep showing this now...."

"Whoever said I don't know Kannada, record it, and take action against them. This is very stupid. He should be ashamed," Bangarappa said.

The minister then instructed principal secretary (school education) Ritesh Kumar and PU (Pre-University) department director Sindhu Roopesh, who were seated next to him, to take action on the matter.

"Who is the teacher, BEO (Block Education Officer)? This has to be taken up very seriously. Someone said the 'Vidya Mantri' (education minister) doesn't know Kannada."

At this point, one officer expressed doubt whether the student had indeed made such a comment, to which the minister responded: "Ya, ya...he said that....you have to take action, I cannot sit quietly. See who it was...."

The officials assured that action will be taken.

Targeting Bangarappa on the issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party called him "Avidya Mantri"

'You (Minister) said this is a temple of knowledge, question with courage. And now you call someone who questions a stupid...' BJP posted on 'X'.

In another post, the party said: 'Madhu Bangarappa himself had earlier said that he doesn't know Kannada properly, now as soon as a student reminded it, ordering action against that student, along with teachers and the BEO there, is really stupid. Congress' such dictatorial attitude is dangerous for democracy.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
