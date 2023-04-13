News
K'taka polls: Ex-CM Bangarappa's sons yet again cross swords for Soraba seat

K'taka polls: Ex-CM Bangarappa's sons yet again cross swords for Soraba seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 13, 2023 18:01 IST
Sons of former Karnataka Chief Minister late S Bangarappa, who belong to rival parties Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, will once again cross swords in the May 10 state assembly polls, in a battle to inherit the political legacy of their father.

IMAGE: Kumar Bangarappa and Madhu Bangarappa (right). Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Kumar Bangarappa and Madhu Bangarappa are pitted against each other in Soraba constituency in Shivamogga district, which was represented by their father from 1967 to 1994 till his election to the Lok Sabha.

 

While Kumar, who represents the BJP, is seeking re-election from Soraba, his younger brother Madhu is contesting on a Congress ticket.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Kumar defeated Madhu by 3,286 votes.

Kumar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2018 polls, quitting Congress, while Madhu, a sitting MLA from Soraba, was seeking re-election from the Janata Dal-Secular.

Madhu joined the Congress in 2021.

Going beyond the sibling rivalry, the battle between the two has often turned nasty with the family feud spilling into the open and both the sides levelling accusations against each other.

The brothers have been electoral opponents since 2004, even when Bangarappa was alive.

Kumar, who has represented Soraba four times -- in 1996 (bypolls), 1999, 2004 and 2018 -- has also served as a minister. Madhu was victorious in 2013.

The brothers have also been associated with the Kannada film industry in the past, with Kumar having worked as an actor, and Madhu as an actor and producer.

Like their father, both have shifted political allegiances in the past.

Kumar was in the Congress and Madhu has had his stints with the BJP, JD(S) and the Samajwadi Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
