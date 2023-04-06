K'taka polls: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates, 3 defectors get nod

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including three defectors, who had recently quit as legislators and joined the party, for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal during the Congress central election committee meeting regarding the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, at the AICC office, in New Delhi, April 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

There is no mention of Kolar, the second seat from where senior party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, wants to contest, in addition to Varuna, where his name is already cleared.

Baburao Chinchansur and NY Gopalakrishna, who had quit as Bharatiya Janata Party MLC and MLA recently and joined Congress have been fielded Gurmitkal and Molakalmuru, respectively. While SR Srinivas (Vasu), who had quit as Janata Dal-Secular MLA has been fielded as a candidate from Gubbi.

Gopalakrishna was BJP's MLA from Kudligi in Vijayanagara district in the current assembly.

Congress has left the Melukote seat in Mandya district for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

His father late Puttannaiah was a prominent farmer leader and had earlier represented the constituency.

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni, who was expected in some quarters to take on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon in Haveri district, has been given ticket to contest from Dharwad.

Kulkarni has been barred from entering Dharwad district by court in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar.

Former Chief Minister Dharam Singh's son, Vijay Dharam Singh, has got a ticket from Basavakalyan.

His brother, a sitting MLA and Opposition's chief whip Ajay Dharam Singh in the current assembly, had got the ticket from Jewargi in the first list.

Bheemasen B Chimmannakatti has been given the ticket from Badami, which was represented by Siddaramaiah.

He is the son of Balappa Bhimappa Chimmankatti, who had vacated the seat for the former CM in 2018 Assembly polls.

Siddhegowda will contest from Chamundeshwari, the other seat from where Siddaramaiah had lost in the 2018 elections.

Former Ministers Santosh Lad, Anjaneya H, Kimmane Rathnakar and R B Thimmapur are contesting from Kalghatgi, Holalkere,Tirthahalli and Mudhol respectively.

It was widely expected that the Kadur seat would go to senior politician YSV Datta, who had switched to Congress from JD-S recently, but the ticket has been given to Anand KS Datta was considered to be one of the close confidants of former Prime Minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

The Congress had on March 25 announced the first list of 124 candidates.

With the second list of candidates in 42 constituencies (including in Melukote), the party has so far announced the candidates for 166 out of total 224 seats.

The party has to now finalise the list for the remaining 58 seats.

According to Congress sources, among the second list of 42 candidates, 11 are Lingayats (including one Reddy Lingayat), Vokkaligas 11 (including Darshan Puttannaiah), Kuruba 3, Muslims 3, SC 4, ST 2.