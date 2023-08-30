News
K'taka launches 4th poll promise, 1.1 cr women get Rs 2k a month

K'taka launches 4th poll promise, 1.1 cr women get Rs 2k a month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 30, 2023 15:12 IST
Seeking to fulfill another key pre-poll promise, the Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday launched the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

 

IMAGE: Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar at the launch of  'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme in Mysuru. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

All India Congress Committee President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were among those present at the public function on Maharaja College grounds, attended by tens of thousands of people.

"Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, rolled out amid fanfare, is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the May assembly elections.

 

Earlier, the CM had said that his government has already implemented three of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Annabhagya' -- and noted that 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

The fifth guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi' (Youth Fund) promises to give Rs 3000 and Rs 1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year.

The scheme will be launched in December, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Karnataka's Limited Scope To Dole Out Freebies
Congress 2nd thoughts over K'taka poll guarantees?
Behind the sweep: What worked for Cong in Karnataka
Kim Jong Un Asks Navy To Be Battle Ready
Byju's CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, 2 senior execs quit
Say cheese! Rover clicks Vikram lander's pic on Moon
'Great for cricket to have a superstar like Stokes'
K'taka: Cong freebies may cost exchequer Rs 50K cr

Lessons Congress Learnt From Karnataka Win

