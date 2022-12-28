News
K'taka church vandalised, Baby Jesus statue damaged

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 28, 2022 13:10 IST
A church in Karnataka's Mysuru was vandalised by unknown people just days after Christmas, the police said.

They also damaged the statue of baby Jesus at the church.

According to the police, on Tuesday some unidentified persons vandalised the St. Mary's Church adjacent to Gonikoppa Road in Piriyapatna, as a result of which several items here, including the statue of Baby Jesus, were found damaged.

"We have formed a team to nab the culprits. Also, we are looking for the CCTV footage as recorded in the nearby cameras," Superintendent of Polic Mysuru, Seema Latkar said.

She further said that the matter appears to be a case of theft as the money box and other valuables have been taken away.

 

The incident happened two days after Christmas, for which all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims were made.

The priest of the church, Father John Paul told the police that he entered the church at 6 pm on Tuesday and found eight sound systems, a front table and flower pots damaged.

He also said that some other items were destroyed.

"Father John Paul complained about this to the Priyapatna police station and the personnel who registered the complaint visited the place and continued the search to find the persons who committed the crime," SP Latkar said further.

In January 20, 2020, the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town of Bengaluru was also vandalised by unidentified miscreants.

