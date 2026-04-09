Telangana Medical College Suspends Students for Ragging

Seven medical students in Telangana face suspension and hostel removal after a ragging incident involving junior students, prompting an anti-ragging investigation and disciplinary measures.

Key Points Seven MBBS students at Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana have been suspended for alleged ragging of junior students.

The suspended students are accused of making junior students partially naked and verbally abusing them.

An anti-ragging committee inquiry led to the disciplinary action, including removal from hostels.

The incident occurred between March 29 and April 7, prompting the college to take immediate action.

Seven third year MBBS students of Kakatiya Medical College at Warangal in Telangana were suspended from college for a month after they allegedly made some junior students half naked and spoke harshly with them, officials said on Thursday.

The students facing the allegations were also removed from hostels till the completion of their course, an official told PTI.

Ragging Incident Details

The alleged friction between the third year students and their juniors and the acts of ragging and indiscipline took place from March 29 and it came to the notice of the college authorities on April 7.

The senior students also allegedly abused their juniors.

Investigation and Disciplinary Action

An inquiry was held by the anti-ragging committee on April 8 following which disciplinary action was taken, the official said.

The suspended students would not be able to enter the college premises for a month, he said, adding that further action, if needed, would be taken after going through reports from college authorities.