Rediff.com  » News » Kirit Somaiya's wife sues Raut for Rs 100 cr

Kirit Somaiya's wife sues Raut for Rs 100 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 23, 2022 17:50 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya on Monday filed a civil defamation suit against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and sought damages of Rs 100 crore in the wake of the latter accusing the couple of wrongdoing and being involved in a "toilet scam".

IMAGE: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his wife Medha Somaiya at Sewree Court, Mumbai to file a defamation complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut following his allegations of the Somaiya's being involved in a 'Rs 100 crore toilet scam', in Mumbai . Photograph: ANI Photo

Medha Somaiya sought that the court direct Raut to either pay her Rs 100 crore or deposit the amount towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

 

She said Raut had repeatedly made defamatory public statements against her and her husband, particularly about their alleged involvement in a "toilet scam worth Rs 100 crore."

She also sought that as an interim relief, Raut be restrained by the high court from making any public statements against her and her family members.

The HC is yet to assign a date of hearing for the suit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
