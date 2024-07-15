News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune police unable to track down Puja Khedkar's mother

Pune police unable to track down Puja Khedkar's mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 15, 2024 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pune police have not been able to get in touch with Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in connection with a case registered against her over a land dispute, a senior official said on Monday.

IMAGE: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar faces legal action for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun. Photograph: X

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar besides five others, after a video showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

A team with a senior officer of the Pune Rural police have been visiting Manorama's bungalow at Baner Road in the city but has not been able to track her down, the official said.

 

"We visited the house on Sunday and today, but have not been able to enter the premises. Her mobile phone is also switched off. Once we find her, an enquiry will be set up and legal action will be taken," the official said.

Pune Rural Police have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), at Paud police station.

The case was registered days after a video surfaced on social media, which showed Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
FIR against Puja Khedkar mom for waving gun at farmers
FIR against Puja Khedkar mom for waving gun at farmers
IAS officer Khedkar tried to get theft accused freed
IAS officer Khedkar tried to get theft accused freed
IAS officer in soup over fake certificates, lavish life
IAS officer in soup over fake certificates, lavish life
Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB to BCCI
Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB to BCCI
SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs
MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

She hadn't done...: Puja Khedkar's father defends her

She hadn't done...: Puja Khedkar's father defends her

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances