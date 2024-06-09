News
Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip

Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 09, 2024 17:32 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister on Sunday evening, sources close to him said.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge . Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

Sources close to Kharge said that he would be attending the function.

However, none of the Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet.

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja said they were not going for the swearing-in ceremony.

 

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghosh posted her invitation letter on X and said that she would not be attending the ceremony.

"Respected @rashtrapatibhvn. Thank you for your kind invitation. I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend," she wrote on X.

Another TMC leader said, "No calls or invitation was received for the swearing in... Our leader (Mamata Banerjee) has already announced, we are not attending the swearing in."

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had at a meeting of her party MPs on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would not last very long.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
