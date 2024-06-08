Why I Am Upset With Modi's Victory

Despite failing to secure a simple majority in Parliament, we will continue to see him on TV, newspapers, magazines, bill boards, vaccination certificates, railway stations, bus shelters, airports, sea ports, on the highway and on rural roads, sighs A Ganesh Nadar.

I am very upset with Modi's victory.

44% constituencies voted for his MPs in spite of his hate speeches -- Muslims, Mutton, Machli, Mangalsutra, Buffaloes... No other prime minister descended to such lower depths of election discourse as Mr M.

Not only Modi violate the model code of conduct, the Election Commission of India decided to let go the top leadership of the BJP and Congress.

It is like saying school students giving their final exams, house captains and prefects can cheat. How can the Election Commission place Modi and Rahul on the same page? Rahul never makes hate speeches or targets any community.

It wasn't Modi alone, top BJP leaders like Amit A Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma too targeted the Muslims.

We will continue to see the CBI and ED being used to intimidate political opponents and critics.

The BJP needs another 33 MPs to pass the plimsoll mark -- 272 MPs -- in Parliament.

How do you think that will be done? Either by luring target MPs with you know what or scaring them by sending the CBI and ED to their doors with an invitation to join the BJP... or else.

If the TDP and JD-U think the BJP won't poach its MPs they are living in a fool's paradise.

The BJP always destroys its allies. See what happened to the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress who supported the Modi regime on legislation in Parliament when it did not have the numbers.

There is every chance that they will bring back the electoral bonds in a new avatar.

Even without the electoral bonds we have the PMCares fund which is cleverly sequestered from the RTI.

Nobody knows who donates to that fund and nobody knows what benefits the donees get from the government.

Virtually everyone rolls over before the Modi regime.

The only person who publicly admonished the regime was the late Rajul Bajaj who at a public interaction with Amit A Shah told him, 'You have created an atmosphere of fear. Why are you doing this?' Shah was flummoxed because he is not used to people talking back to him.

Muslims are lynched for allegedly carrying beef -- two Muslims were lynched in BJP ruled Chhattisgarh on Friday, June 7, the day the NDA Parliamentary Party elected Modi as its leader.

We can continue to expect weird awe and shocks like demonetisation and withdrawing 2,000 rupee notes but saying it is still legal currency.

The price of milk has already gone up and we are waiting for fuel prices and other taxes to go up.

MNREGA, which is a bulwark against poverty and drought in rural India, will be further starved of funds.

They cut the concessions of senior citizens on the railways during covid and have not bothered to restore it after the pandemic.

They have deprived the poor of their savings by introducing a brutal law for minimum balance in banks.

And despite failing to secure a simple majority in Parliament, we will continue to see him on TV, newspapers, magazines, bill boards, vaccination certificates, railway stations, bus shelters, airports, sea ports, on the highway and on rural roads. Sigh!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com