Kharga Shakti 2026: A Warning To India's Enemies

Kharga Shakti 2026: A Warning To India's Enemies

By REDIFF NEWS
March 04, 2026 19:49 IST

Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 concluded successfully after an intense operationally orientated training cycle that rigorously validated the combat readiness of the Kharga Corps across the full spectrum of modern battlefield scenarios.

The exercise showcased seamless integration of high mobility, precision firepower, UAS-enabled ISR, counter-UAS measures, layered air defence, and joint air-land operations with the Indian Air Force, reaffirming the Corps' ability to transition swiftly from deterrence to decisive action.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Army Commander, commended the formations for their professionalism, technological infusion, and operational clarity, underscoring the Western Command's unwavering preparedness to ensure assured victory.

Key Points

  • Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 rigorously tested and confirmed the Kharga Corps' operational preparedness across modern battlefield scenarios.
  • The drill showcased high mobility manoeuvres, precision strikes, UAS-enabled ISR, counter-UAS systems, layered air defence, and joint air-land coordination with the Indian Air Force.
  • Senior commanders commended the formations for professionalism, technological integration, and their ability to swiftly transition from deterrence to decisive action.

Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 - Indian Army Western Command

IMAGE: Glimpses from Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026. All Photograph: Kind courtesy Western Command - Indian Army
 

 

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
