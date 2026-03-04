Kharga Shakti 2026: A Warning To India's Enemies

Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 concluded successfully after an intense operationally orientated training cycle that rigorously validated the combat readiness of the Kharga Corps across the full spectrum of modern battlefield scenarios.

The exercise showcased seamless integration of high mobility, precision firepower, UAS-enabled ISR, counter-UAS measures, layered air defence, and joint air-land operations with the Indian Air Force, reaffirming the Corps' ability to transition swiftly from deterrence to decisive action.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Army Commander, commended the formations for their professionalism, technological infusion, and operational clarity, underscoring the Western Command's unwavering preparedness to ensure assured victory.

