News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khalistan commando chief Paramjit Panjwar killed in Lahore

Khalistan commando chief Paramjit Panjwar killed in Lahore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 06, 2023 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday, sources said.

Hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Panjwar, 63, was heading the banned Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and other terror activities when he was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

He was gunned down this morning by two motorcycle-borne men when he was taking a walk in his housing society in Lahore, the sources said.

 

He joined the KCF in 1986. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan.

Though he was inactive for the last couple of years, Singh had been operating from Lahore and was involved in arranging arms training for youths in Pakistan. He was engaged in supplying arms and ammunition and subsequent infiltration into India for targeting VIPs and economic installations.

He was also involved in broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan, intended to incite minorities against the Indian government. He was active in the smuggling of drugs and was a major conduit between smugglers and terrorists, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a notification that designated him a terrorist under UAPA.

"Panjwar's complicity in promoting drug trade and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) operation in Punjab are well documented. Efforts are being made by his organisation KCF to reactive former militants, sleeper cells and also those on bail and it has been in favour of forming nexus with other forces hostile to India," the ministry had said.

KCF came into existence in February 1986 and the modus-operandi of this organisation was to commit bank robberies and kidnappings for ransom for use to purchase sophisticated weapons for terrorist activities.

The banned outfit under the patronage of Paramjit Singh Panjwar was involved in various terrorist attacks in India, which include the following a bomb attack in October 1988, killig 10 Rai Sikhs at Firozpur and the killing of Major Gen. B. N. Kumar, according to the ministry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
'Khalistan is a business'
'Khalistan is a business'
'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'
'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'
54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal valley peaceful
54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal valley peaceful
Please come back, papa: Martyr's 10-yr-old daughter
Please come back, papa: Martyr's 10-yr-old daughter
Charles III crowned King of UK
Charles III crowned King of UK
PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Possible ISI is trying to build a Frankenstein's...'

'Possible ISI is trying to build a Frankenstein's...'

'After futile acts in Kashmir, Pak now eyeing Punjab'

'After futile acts in Kashmir, Pak now eyeing Punjab'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances