Prominent candidates in fray in the 4th phase

April 29, 2019 08:11 IST

The fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections 2019 will see 72 constituencies going to polls in nine states on Monday.

While Maharashtra and Odisha will witness the final round of polling in this phase, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time.

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

Here are some of the big political leaders' who await their fate on Monday.

Kanhaiya Kumar

All eyes are on former Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting the election from Bihar's Begusarai. Kanhaiya is contesting poll on a Communist Party of India-Marxist's ticket. He is up against Bharatiya Janata Party's Giriraj Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tanweer Hasan.

Giriraj Singh

After expressing his unhappiness over the change of his seat, Union minister Giriraj Singh's fate will be decided on Monday. After winning the 2014 general election from the Nawada, the controversial minister had to shift his Lok Sabha seat to Begusarai to vacate his bastion to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party under the NDA seat-sharing deal in the state. He will face stiffest challenge from Kanhaiya Kumar.

Urmila Matondkar

After dazzling cine-goers with her oomph in the Ram Gopal Varma movie Rangeela, Urmila Matondkar is all set to make an impact on political turf. She is facing Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency and hopes for a surprise win against the incumbent BJP MP.

Baijayant Panda

Following a long-standing rift with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Baijayant Jay Panda joined the BJP to contest from his traditional, Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. The articulate and widely networked MP became the most visible face of BJD's dissenters in mid 2017 after he called for 'introspection' in the wake of BJP’s sterling performance in 2017 panchayat elections. Since Modi became PM, Panda was heaping praise on him while questioning Patnaik’s working style.

Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will be contesting from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple will be contesting against the BJP's Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in the 2014 general elections by 19,000 votes.

Milind Deora

Declared as the president of the Mumbai committee of Indian National Congress a month ago, Milind Murli Deora is contesting th elections from South Mumbai constituency. Deora is pitted against Sena's sitting MP Arvind Sawant for the seat.