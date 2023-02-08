Kerala transgender couple blessed with baby

A transgender couple in Kerala, which recently announced pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country.

IMAGE: Transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahhad. Photograph: ANI

"The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Caesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital," Ziya Paval, one of the trans-partners, told PTI.

Both the baby and Zahhad, her partner, who delivered the child, are doing well, Paval added.

However, the trans person declined to reveal the gender of the newborn and said they did not want to make it public right now.

Congratulating the couple over phone, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said she would meet them when she visits Kozhikode next time.

In a statement, George's office said the Minister spoke to the Medical College superintendent too and directed provision of all necessary treatment for both the baby and Zahhad free of cost.

A special panel of doctors was formed for Zahhad's delivery, and a separate room was allotted to both.

The Caesarean Section was required due to the shooting up of diabetes in the morning. If the health condition is satisfactory, they can leave the hospital within three or four days, the statement added.

Paval also expressed her happiness over the minister's gesture, it said.

Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been together for the past three years.

Meanwhile, the transgender community expressed happiness and excitement in welcoming the baby.

Adam Harry, the country's first transgender pilot, said he has never felt so happy.

"The baby came...both Zahhad and the baby are healthy. Ziya is waiting outside excitedly," the trans man said in a Facebook post soon after the baby's birth.

In the brief post, sprinkled with emojis of love and excitement, Harry also said the gender of the newborn would be revealed when the baby grows up.

"A healthy baby is born. Not a baby girl or baby boy... after all who are we to assume their gender. Let them grow and explore their identity," he added.

Sheethal Shyam, a trans gender activist, shared the pictures of the trans couple in her social media accounts to convey her happiness.

"That child is born," she said in her whatsapp status.

The trans couple recently revealed that both of them were undergoing hormone therapy to change their genders, but halted that for the purpose of having a baby.

Zahhad, who was transitioning to become a man, has stalled it to conceive a baby.

Though they initially planned an adoption, the couple abandoned the plan as the legal procedures were found to be difficult.

Ziya and Zahhad were also worried by the thought that if the child they bring up leaves them, then they would be shattered.

Therefore, the trans couple had finally decided to have their own biological child and stop the hormone therapy for that.

They had also said that the medical college authorities assured them that breast milk would be made available for the baby from the milk bank there.