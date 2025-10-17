Kerala student asked to remove hijab changes school

The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita's Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school.

"My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission.

"We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita's School have contacted the family since the controversy began.

"My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student's parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management's stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala high court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.