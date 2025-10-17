HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala student asked to remove hijab changes school

Kerala student asked to remove hijab changes school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 10:54 IST

x

The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita's Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school.

"My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission.

"We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

 

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita's School have contacted the family since the controversy began.

"My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student's parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management's stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala high court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hijab row: Church-run school to move Kerala HC
Hijab row: Church-run school to move Kerala HC
Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row
Kerala school declares holiday amid hijab row
Hijab row at Kerala school ends as father agrees to rules
Hijab row at Kerala school ends as father agrees to rules
Rapped by teacher for Insta messages, student kills self
Rapped by teacher for Insta messages, student kills self
'Going back to India would have ruined everything'
'Going back to India would have ruined everything'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Brave Indian Queens

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Air Fryer Red Pumpkin Puri

webstory image 3

7 Tastiest Wraps In The World, One Is Indian

VIDEOS

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife join RJD7:53

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife join RJD

J-K's 3-day inter-state festival highlights India's vibrant cultural diversity this festive season2:59

J-K's 3-day inter-state festival highlights India's...

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty1:40

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO