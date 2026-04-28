Kerala SSLC Examination Results To Be Out On May 15

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the SSLC examination results will be released on May 15, with revaluation applications accepted immediately after.

Key Points Kerala SSLC examination results will be announced on May 15, 2024.

Applications for SSLC revaluation will be accepted immediately after the results are published.

Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination results will be published on May 22.

Strict action will be taken against teachers who did not participate in the SSLC evaluation process.

The Kerala SSLC examination results will be announced on May 15, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

SSLC Revaluation And Certificate Distribution

Applications for revaluation will be accepted immediately after the publication of the results, and the outcome of the revaluation process is expected by the end of May, the minister said.

The distribution of Secondary School Leaving Certificate certificates will also commence soon after the results are announced, he added at a press conference.

Higher Secondary And Vocational Exam Dates

The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be published on May 22.

The second-year improvement results will be declared on May 8, while the first-year examination results will be announced on June 10, he added.

Action Against Absent Teachers

The minister said that more than 2,000 teachers had not participated in the evaluation process, and strict action has been ordered against them.

He also warned that no leniency would be shown toward school authorities responsible for lapses in evaluation-related work.

Learning Support Programme

Additionally, V Sivankutty said that the General Education Department conducted a learning support programme from April 20 to 27 for students in classes 5 to 9 who failed to secure the minimum marks in the 2025â 26 annual examinations.