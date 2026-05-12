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Kerala Human Rights Body Orders Probe Into Attack On Elderly Woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 12, 2026 22:47 IST

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The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a police investigation into the brutal assault of an elderly, mentally challenged woman in her home, demanding a thorough and transparent probe to bring the culprits to justice.

Key Points

  • Kerala SHRC directs police to investigate the assault of an elderly, mentally challenged woman.
  • The victim, Leela (62), was allegedly attacked in her home near Chantavila.
  • The SHRC has called for an effective and transparent probe by a senior DySP-level officer.
  • The commission seeks a report from the police within three weeks and has listed the matter for June 5.

The Kerala SHRC has directed police to investigate the recent assault on an elderly, mentally challenged woman at her home.

A man allegedly attacked the woman who is living alone at her home near Chantavila.

 

SHRC Demands Transparent Investigation

Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), directed the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief to initiate the probe, saying that it should be "effective and transparent", a statement issued by the panel on Tuesday said.

Justice Thomas said that the assault on the mentally challenged woman, Leela (62), who was living alone, was a serious matter and it should be probed by a senior DySP-level officer.

The panel directed that the real culprits should be brought to justice and punished.

Report Sought Within Three Weeks

It sought a report from the police within three weeks and listed the matter for June 5, when the DySP has been directed to appear before the panel.

The Commission initiated the proceedings on its own based on newspaper reports of the incident.

The man allegedly barged into the woman's house and assaulted her, leaving her unconscious for four hours on April 29.

Later, when she regained consciousness, she crawled out of the house and reached the roadside, following which she received help, the panel said in the statement.

It also said that the woman lived alone following her son's death, and she had an argument with a neighbour recently.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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