V D Satheesan's Asset Declaration: A Detailed Look

Congress leader V D Satheesan's recent asset declaration reveals a net worth of approximately ₹3 crore, offering insights into the financial status of a prominent political figure in Kerala.

Key Points Congress leader V D Satheesan declares assets worth approximately ₹3 crore before contesting elections.

Satheesan's declared assets include both movable and immovable properties, with liabilities of ₹24 lakh.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani declares assets exceeding ₹2 crore, with no liabilities.

The asset declarations were made in affidavits filed before the Election Commission.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has declared assets worth around ₹3 crore, including movable and immovable properties, in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission on Monday for contesting the polls from North Paravoor.

Satheesan has movable assets worth ₹53.82 lakh, while his wife has movable assets worth ₹68.45 lakh.

His immovable assets, including land and other properties, are valued at ₹2.42 crore, while his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹1.85 crore.

Satheesan has liabilities of ₹24 lakh, while his wife has loans amounting to ₹17.45 lakh.

There are 18 criminal cases pending against the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Jose K Mani's Asset Declaration

Similarly, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has declared assets worth over ₹2 crore, including movable and immovable properties.

Mani's movable assets are valued at ₹85.24 lakh, while his wife has movable assets worth ₹61.77 lakh.

His immovable assets, including land and a commercial building, are worth ₹1.23 crore, while his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹20.15 lakh.

Jose K Mani has no liabilities, according to the affidavit.