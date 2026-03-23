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V D Satheesan's Asset Declaration: A Detailed Look

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 23, 2026 20:15 IST

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Congress leader V D Satheesan's recent asset declaration reveals a net worth of approximately ₹3 crore, offering insights into the financial status of a prominent political figure in Kerala.

Key Points

  • Congress leader V D Satheesan declares assets worth approximately ₹3 crore before contesting elections.
  • Satheesan's declared assets include both movable and immovable properties, with liabilities of ₹24 lakh.
  • Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani declares assets exceeding ₹2 crore, with no liabilities.
  • The asset declarations were made in affidavits filed before the Election Commission.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has declared assets worth around ₹3 crore, including movable and immovable properties, in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission on Monday for contesting the polls from North Paravoor.

Satheesan has movable assets worth ₹53.82 lakh, while his wife has movable assets worth ₹68.45 lakh.

 

His immovable assets, including land and other properties, are valued at ₹2.42 crore, while his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹1.85 crore.

Satheesan has liabilities of ₹24 lakh, while his wife has loans amounting to ₹17.45 lakh.

There are 18 criminal cases pending against the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Jose K Mani's Asset Declaration

Similarly, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has declared assets worth over ₹2 crore, including movable and immovable properties.

Mani's movable assets are valued at ₹85.24 lakh, while his wife has movable assets worth ₹61.77 lakh.

His immovable assets, including land and a commercial building, are worth ₹1.23 crore, while his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹20.15 lakh.

Jose K Mani has no liabilities, according to the affidavit.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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