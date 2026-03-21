Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar declares assets worth Rs 93 crore

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared assets exceeding Rs 93 crore.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the nomination filing of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, from Nemom assembly constituency of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjp X/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared assets worth over Rs 93 crore while contesting from Nemom constituency in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar's movable assets are valued at over Rs 78.81 crore, including a vintage 1942 Red Indian Scout motorcycle and jewellery worth Rs 3.58 crore.

His immovable assets, consisting of a property in Bengaluru, are valued at over Rs 15.07 crore.

Chandrasekhar reported liabilities of over Rs 107 crore, with an income of Rs 92,91,633 in the 2024-25 Income Tax return.

He is facing two criminal cases related to social media remarks about the 2023 Kalamassery bomb blast, but the Kerala high court has restrained police from taking coercive action.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls from the Nemom constituency on Saturday declared assets, both movable and immovable, of over Rs 93 crore.

Chandrasekhar, who is fighting against Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and state Education Minister V Sivankutty, and K S Sabarinadhan from the Congress in the April 9 polls, submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer during the day, accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination paper, the total value of his movable assets is worth over Rs 78.81 crore, while his spouse possesses assets valued at over Rs 18.10 crore.

These include cash in hand, deposits in banks, non-banking financial companies, and cooperative societies, as well as investments in bonds, debentures, shares, units in companies/mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

His movable assets also comprise a 1942 model Red Indian Scout, registered in Karnataka and purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000, along with jewellery, bullion, and other valuable items valued at over Rs 3.58 crore.

The BJP leader's immovable assets, comprising a self-acquired property in Bengaluru, are valued at over Rs 15.07 crore.

He has liabilities of over Rs 107 crore, while his spouse has debts to the tune of Rs 1.62 crore. These include loans from banks, financial institutions, and others.

Chandrasekhar's total income according to the 2024-25 Income Tax return was Rs 92,91,633, while that of his wife was Rs 60,50,168.

Legal Matters and Educational Background

The BJP state chief, a Masters of Computer Science graduate from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1988, is also facing two criminal cases in connection with his social media remarks connecting the Kalamassery bomb blast of 2023 with the Hamas organisation.

The Kerala high court has passed orders in both matters directing the police not to initiate any coercive proceedings against him, according to his affidavit.

Chandrasekhar's educational qualifications also include a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Visveswaraya Technology University in Belgaum, Karnataka.