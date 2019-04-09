Kerala nun rape case: Chargesheet filed against Bishop Franco

April 09, 2019 17:44 IST

A special investigation team of Kerala Police on Tuesday filed the chargesheet against Bishop Franco Mulakkal at a court in Pala in connection with the nun-rape case.

Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016, is currently out on bail.

The victim has also alleged that the probe is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church.

Earlier in March, five nuns, who are witnesses in the case, affiliated with the Missionaries of Jesus convent at Kuruvilangad, had approached Kottayam's superintendent of police, seeking a speedy submission of the chargesheet against Mulakkal.

In their plea, the nuns had questioned the reason behind the delay in filing the chargesheet and had stated that they were under immense pressure.

"We witnesses are in extreme fear. The investigation of this case was over earlier and the chargesheet was to be filed in the court. However, due to some reasons, the chargesheet is getting delayed. The government and the police are aware of the pressure we witnesses are under," the petition had read.

"Two months back there was an attempt to transfer us to various parts of the nation and to isolate the complainant nun. Taking into consideration these situations, we want the charge-sheet to be filed as soon as possible and to ensure the safety of witnesses," the nuns had said in their letter.

"The delay in filing charge sheet is causing us extreme sadness and fear. We do not know how long we will be able to withstand the situation. We believe that there will be a favourable decision from your side because you will understand our situation," the nuns had pleaded.