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Home  » News » Kerala parents plead for son's return from Iranian ship amid West Asia conflict

Kerala parents plead for son's return from Iranian ship amid West Asia conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 10:38 IST

Distraught parents in Kerala are pleading for help to bring their son, Jerin George, home after he became stranded on an Iranian ship due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, highlighting the human cost of geopolitical tensions.

Photographs: @IndiaCoastGuard/X

Photographs: @IndiaCoastGuard/X

Key Points

  • Kerala parents appeal for the return of their son, Jerin George, stranded on an Iranian ship due to the conflict in West Asia.
  • Jerin George has been stuck on the ship since February, with limited food resources and communication challenges.
  • The family has sought assistance from political leaders K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala to facilitate his return.
  • The parents are deeply concerned about their son's well-being and are desperate for his safe return home.

The parents of Jerin George, a native of Haripad here, on Thursday appealed to the authorities to help their son, who is stranded on an Iranian ship since the outbreak of the war in West Asia, return home.

George, who works in the Iranian ship, had left home eight months back and was expected to return home by March 3.

 

"But the war broke out in February and the ship returned to Iran. He is in the ship since then and has not been able to return home. I just want my son to come back to me," his mother told a TV channel, breaking into tears.

She said that George was managing to survive somehow as food resources were scarce in the ship and they have been able to talk to him over the phone a few times.

"We have not been able to see him as videocall was not possible," she said.

George's father said that they have given requests in writing to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and party leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking their help in bringing their son back.

"We want him to be returned to us," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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